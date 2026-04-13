Lakeland's SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo returns with new exhibits, airshows and viewing of NASA's Supper Guppy

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The Brief For the first time, guests at the 52nd annual SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo will be able to see NASA's Super Guppy aircraft and take a look inside — weather permitting. Last year, attendance was 210,000, and ticket sales this year are up 25% compared to last year. The event runs until Sunday, April 19. Kids 12-years-old and under get in for free.



The 52nd annual SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo kicks off Tuesday near Lakeland Linder International Airport. Whether it's the cool planes, the killer airshows, or the great food, there's something for everyone.

SUN 'n FUN guests this year can experience a photorealistic cockpit of a NOAA Hurricane Hunters aircraft in the Florida Air Museum.

What they're saying:

"This new exhibit is super cool because you can choose a particular hurricane to fly through yourself, and when you look through the screen, you can see yourself flying the hurricane just like a hurricane hunter," Eric Crump, VP of the Aerospace Center for Excellence, said.

There is an Aviation Hall of Fame and so much more to check out during the weeklong event.

"We have tons of kids' activities all over campus," Crump said. "[There are] killer airshows every single day, our opening night concert tomorrow night, our night spectaculars on Wednesday and Saturday night, and our evening entertainment until 10 o'clock. You don't want to miss it because there's something for everybody."

Sandy Raue and her family have attended the event for several years.

"It's really educational for the boys," Raue said. "They're homeschooled, so we're able to come and stay for 10 to 11 days each year. We get here before the crowds so we can see everything. The Junior ACEs program is fabulous. The EAA for the Junior Eagles is great too. Of course, there's the hot roasted corn, the campground and all our friends we see every single year."

For the first time, guests will be able to see NASA's Super Guppy aircraft and take a look inside — weather permitting. NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman will also be speaking on Wednesday about the successful Artemis II mission and what's next.

By the numbers:

Last year, attendance was 210,000, and ticket sales this year are up 25% compared to last year.

Big picture view:

Every year, the net proceeds go back into the Aerospace Center for Excellence. This funds their mission during the other 51 weeks of the year: to engage and educate the next generation of aerospace professionals.

"The night show is fabulous too," Raue said. "We don't want to miss the airshows. Having planes fly overhead all day long is an experience you don't get very often."

What's next:

The event runs until Sunday, April 19. Kids 12-years-old and under get in for free.