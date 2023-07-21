Lakeland train derailment victims sue 3 trucking companies after crash

A week, after a train collided with a truck and derailed in Lakeland, 10 people on board, have filed a lawsuit against several trucking companies.

Several people were reportedly injured on July 14 after an Amtrak train slammed into a semi-truck parked on the train tracks on Canal Avenue in Lakeland.

Police say that as the train approached Canal Avenue North, the engineer saw the truck and began blowing the train's horn.

PREVIOUS: 7 passengers injured in Lakeland train derailment after semi-truck crash: First responders

The crossing arms and lights activated, and the driver of the truck Albert Carrazana Bermudez, and his passenger, jumped out of the truck, according to authorities.

According to the lawsuit, Bermudez, who was issued a citation for insufficient clearance at a railroad crossing, was hauling seven vehicles for Lastre Auto Transport, M & L Auto Transport and Betan Auto Transport, when it became stuck as it was crossing the tracks.

Officials said 173 people were onboard the train, including 163 passengers and 10 crews members. Of those who were on board, seven people were taken to an area hospital with non-critical injuries.

WATCH: Witness video: Brightline passenger train slams into car hauler stuck on railroad tracks

Morgan & Morgan attorneys John Morgan, Mike Bird, and Joshua Wright sent the following statement to FOX 13:

"The catastrophic derailment caused by the alleged negligence of the driver not only injured dozens of people but also disrupted train service for thousands of customers and caused massive delays. We’re committed to holding those responsible accountable for their actions and omissions that led to this incident. As the Polk County Sheriff’s Office continues their full and thorough investigation of the crash, we look forward to working with them as we conduct our investigation to bring justice to these victims."

Initial estimates indicate that damages to the train, tracks, CSX property, cost of cleanup, and losses due to track downtime are estimated to cost between 6 and 10 million dollars, according to officials.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.