Landlords seeking government help due to moratorium on evictions

Landlords are asking for help from Washington because they think the moratorium on evictions has put them in a financial squeeze.

President Donald Trump recently announced a halt on evictions until the end of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The move is aimed at helping renters who are having a hard time or who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19.

But D.J. Delgato of Bosun Properties says the president's action is putting landlords in a tough situation financially.

"They're helping tenants, but what's out there for the landlords themselves?" she asked.

Congress is considering the idea of rounding up money for tenants so they can pay their back rent when the eviction moratorium is over, presumably in six months or so.

But there is no concrete plan on the table so far.

"They're not going to be able to pay," Delgado said.

To qualify for protection, tenants have to sign a document saying their financial woes are the direct result of the pandemic, they have applied to all the applicable programs to help, and they would probably end up in the streets if they don't get relief.

Single people cannot earn more than $99,000 per year, while a couple's joint income cannot exceed $198,000 annually.