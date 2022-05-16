Large alligator blocks door to Central Florida elementary school

Kids and staff headed to school in St. Cloud on Monday morning were stopped at the front door by a 6-foot alligator!

St. Cloud police say the gator was spotted around 7:30 a.m. at Michigan Avenue Elementary School.

TRENDING: WATCH: Disney World cast member tries to wrangle snake at Magic Kingdom

About a half hour later, the gator was safely removed by police officers and returned to a nearby body of water away from the school. No injuries were reported by police.

Video shows the gator being released by trappers – but not before thrashing around and hissing! The gator then carefully backs into the water and goes on with its day.

Advertisement

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife, alligator mating season is underway, which means alligators are active and more visible during the months of May and June.