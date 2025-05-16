Large alligator wrangled, relocated from condo community: TTPD
TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. - A trapper helped Temple Terrace police catch a 7-foot gator found roaming through a condo complex, according to the police department.
What we know:
In a social media post, the Temple Terrace Police Department said the alligator was reported in the Meadowood community.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) dispatched a licensed trapper to safely relocate the gator, according to police.
Courtesy: Temple Terrace Police Department.
What we don't know:
No further details on the gator's whereabouts were released.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Temple Terrace Police Department.
