Large alligator wrangled, relocated from condo community: TTPD

A trapper helped Temple Terrace police catch a 7-foot gator found roaming through a condo complex, according to the police department.

What we know:

In a social media post, the Temple Terrace Police Department said the alligator was reported in the Meadowood community.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) dispatched a licensed trapper to safely relocate the gator, according to police.

What we don't know:

No further details on the gator's whereabouts were released.

