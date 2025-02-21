Large fire at storage facility spreads to several vehicles: HCFR

The Brief A large fire damaged several vehicles at a storage facility in Riverview on Friday, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said. It happened at CubeSmart Self Storage off U.S. 301. No injuries were reported.



What we know:

Crews responded shortly before noon to CubeSmart Self Storage off U.S. 301 in Riverview after getting calls about an RV fire that had spread to other stored vehicles, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters spent nearly 30 minutes getting the flames under control, HCFR said, with a total of seven vehicles impacted.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Crews battled flames that spread to several vehicles at a storage facility in Riverview on Friday, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue. (Courtesy: HCFR.)

Fire officials said no injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Source: This story was written using information provided by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

