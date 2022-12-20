Largo couple dead in murder-suicide at mobile home park, police say

article

Police in Largo say two people who were found dead in a mobile home community on Monday died as a result of a murder-suicide.

Officers responded to the Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park just after 3 p.m. after a relative found 46-year-old Ricardo Ortiz Gomez and his girlfriend, 30-year-old Sharry Colon, dead inside the home.

Investigators said during the early morning hours, Ortiz Gomez shot and killed Colon while she was in bed sleeping, then turned the gun on himself.

The couple was described as having a "tumultuous" relationship, with friends and family telling detectives that Colon was planning on leaving Ortiz Gomez.

No other information was immediately available.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call please call 211, 988, or the National Suicide Prevention hotline, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, at 1-800-273-8255. You may also text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).