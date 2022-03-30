Largo driver involved in motorcycle crash had BAC of .308, police say

article

A Largo man is facing DUI charges after police say he crashed into a motorcyclist and had a blood-alcohol level that was four times the legal limit, police said.

Largo police said the crash occurred Monday before 6 p.m. at Seminole Boulevard and 8th Avenue SW. They said a witness identified 67-year-old Kevin Cox as the driver who "failed to yield the right of way and entered the path of a motorcycle," according to his arrest affidavit.

The two riders on the motorcycle were ejected and had serious injuries following the crash. Police said one of those victims had 12 fractured ribs.

Investigators said Cox showed signs of impairment, including slurred speech and watery bloodshot eyes. They also said he was "unsteady on his feet" and had an odor of alcohol from his breath.

Police said they obtained a search warrant for Cox's blood but he refused to consent. However, they said he later requested to go to the hospital, where medical staff revealed he had a blood-alcohol level of 0.308.