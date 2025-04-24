Largo man accused of having child porn, video showing person having sex with dog

The Brief A Largo man was arrested after being caught with child pornography. He was also caught with a video that showed a woman having sex with a dog, according to deputies. He has since been arrested and taken to the Pinellas County Jail.



A Largo man is behind bars after he was caught with child pornography and a video that showed someone having sex with a dog, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives with the Crimes Against Children unit said they arrested Corey Sunderman, 24, on one count of child pornography possession, one count of transmitting child pornography and one count of sexual activity involving animals.

Authorities said they began investigating after receiving information about child pornography being accessed and shared online. Investigators identified Sunderman as their suspect in the case, PCSO said.

Sunderman was found with images that included children between four and six years old, according to investigators. Detectives said they also found a video that showed a woman having sex with a dog.

He was arrested on Thursday and taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

