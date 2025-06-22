Largo man arrested on child porn and bestiality charges: affidavit
LARGO, Fla. - A Largo man has been arrested for sexual activity involving animals and possession of child pornography, according to a St. Petersburg Police arrest affidavit.
According to the affidavit, Price possessed over 50 images of naked children aged 4-to-12 who were engaged in sexual acts.
Pinellas County Jail.
Many of the documents detail the content showing people engaged in sexual acts with animals like dogs, horses, snakes and even earthworms.
In one of the images, the affidavit says an adult is engaging in sexual acts with a child aged 4-to-8.
In total, 61-year-old Jay Price has been charged with four counts of possessing child porn and 12 counts of sexual activity involving animals.
While the search warrant was being executed at Price's home, police say they also found meth.
What's next:
An investigation is still ongoing to figure out Price's involvement in the creation and transfer of these images.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by a St. Petersburg Police arrest affidavit.
