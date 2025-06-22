The case against Ronnie Walker hinges on two witnesses with criminal pasts

The Brief The prosecution is about to rest in the case of Ronnie Walker, the 44-year-old who is accused of killing Nilexia Alexander, 14, in a fit of rage. The jury heard from two witnesses this week who said Walker is the one who pulled the trigger the early morning of May 6th, 2022. If the jury finds them credible - and the defense attorneys argue they have major credibility issues - Walker could get the death penalty, and an innocent girl could get justice. The jury of ten women and five men could have the case in a matter of days.



Nilexia Alexander's mother, Ashley, was called to the stand to identify her daughter in a piece of surveillance video.

"I was her mother," she said.

Prosecutors wanted the jury to absorb that.

"The jury has somebody to hold onto," said legal analyst Anthony Rickman, "and that is very powerful for the state when they're presenting their case."

The state called Robert Creed, the only person in the car aside from Nilexia and Walker.

Pictured: Robert Creed.

Walker's attorneys insist it was Creed who killed her.

But Creed told the jury he hadn't even heard of her before walked went to pick her up.

He said Walker began yelling at her about her sexual history before he killed her.

During the cross-examination, the defense attorney asked:

What they're saying:

"Mr. Walker, with his left hand, takes a gun, let me kind of demonstrate for you, turns around and shoots the Alexia Alexander while she is sitting in the back seat of the car. Is that correct?"

"Yes ma'am," Wilson responded.

Defense attorneys tried to bash holes in Creed's credibility, pointing out he changed his statements, insisting he was badgered into his claims about Walker by detectives and that he's likely hoping to get a better sentence on his accessory-after-the-fact charge.

"When he jumped back in the car, did he say anything to you?" asked the prosecution.

"(He's) telling me, don't say nothing," said Creed. "Don't tell nobody. Don't nobody, or (he's) going to kill me too."

The second person who testified Walker confessed is Stanley Wilson, a bail bondsman who admits he has been convicted of 171 felonies and of making false statements.

Pictured: Stanley Wilson.

He says Walker came to him, at first saying his friend might need a bond, but then admitting it would be himself, Walker, who would need one.

"He mentioned that he shot her in the cheek?" the defense asked.

"Yes," said Wilson.

"Did he ever say what happened to the gun?" the defense asked.

"That he threw it in Hillsborough River," said Wilson.

Big picture view:

The jury will have to weigh those claims against the other evidence that shows Nilexia was killed in a fit of rage by a hail of bullets to the head, and that the defense has not yet offered a motive for why creed would have acted so rashly.

"They're not just using what we have in the back of the car that was only seen by these people," said Rickman. "They're using everything as evidence of guilt."

Tampa teen's accused killer was mad their relationship got exposed and about her sexual past, witnesses say

What's next:

The prosecution has one witness left to question, and will then hand the case to the defense.

The defense expects to call several witnesses.

It is possible the case will be in the hands of the jury by the middle of the week.

Walker is facing first-degree murder charges.

