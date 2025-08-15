Largo mansion on the market for a whopping $11 million

The Brief A luxury, 7,000-square-foot mansion in unincorporated Largo with its own stable, acreage, and show ring is for sale for just under $11 million. The estate has a dock on the Intercoastal Waterway. It's centrally located between Equestrian Centers in Ocala and Wellington.



A luxury, 7,000-square-foot mansion in unincorporated Largo with its own stable, acreage, and show ring is for sale for just under $11 million.

The home was built in 2011.

The stables, with horse mattresses and soft walking surfaces, were added in 2013.

The real estate agent says it’s a unique property. "It offers equestrian elegance and waterfront luxury, so you can literally get off your boat and come ride your horse," said Sara Poppleton of The Thorn Collection, Coldwell Banker Realty.

The backstory:

The present owner has four children who competed in equestrian events when they were younger.

Now the children are leaving home, the family doesn’t ride anymore, and they want to downsize.

What's next:

The property is being offered at just under $11 million dollars.

The agent says the equestrian facilities double the price of the estate.