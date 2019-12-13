Largo police arrest 2 men for climbing 35 ft. Christmas tree, breaking ornaments
article
LARGO, Fla. - Police in Largo arrested two men who they say climbed a 35-foot Christmas tree and damaged ornaments.
Largo police said 27-year-old Alex Laky and 28-year-old Shay Tracy scaled the large tree in Central Park, which is city property, around 4 a.m. Friday.
The two men caused $250 in damage to the tree and decorations, and threw ornaments hung on its branches to the ground.
Two people witnessed the crime, including a city of Largo employee.
Both Laky and Tracy admitted to climbing the tree, police said.
Both men are charged with criminal mischief.