Largo police arrest 2 men for climbing 35 ft. Christmas tree, breaking ornaments

Police in Largo arrested two men who they say climbed a 35-foot Christmas tree and damaged ornaments.

Largo police said 27-year-old Alex Laky and 28-year-old Shay Tracy scaled the large tree in Central Park, which is city property, around 4 a.m. Friday.

The two men caused $250 in damage to the tree and decorations, and threw ornaments hung on its branches to the ground.

Two people witnessed the crime, including a city of Largo employee.

Both Laky and Tracy admitted to climbing the tree, police said.

Both men are charged with criminal mischief.