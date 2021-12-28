Largo police: Speeding a factor in deadly motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash that occurred Monday night in Largo, police said.

Officials said, while it's still early in the investigation, it appears the motorcyclist was heading north on Ridge Road SW on a Harley Davidson "at an elevated speed" before hitting a cement curb median near 9th Avenue SW.

Police said the driver died at the scene. The roadway was closed for most of the night, but reopened around 1 a.m.

Largo police have not publicly identified the motorcyclist.