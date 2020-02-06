Lawmaker's bill would reduce prison sentences in Florida, but some sheriffs object

State Rep. Dianne Hart is building support for a bill that would lower sentences for certain offenders.

"All we are asking for them to do is release first-time, non-violent offenders,” Hart said at a press conference and rally on the steps of the state capital on Wednesday.

Her bill would lower the minimum time they have to serve. If they behave in jail, they could be released after serving 65% of their sentence, as opposed to 85%.

That would save the state $850 million over five years. Plus, she said it would allow offenders to re-start their lives sooner.

"That means we can help people return home to be productive, instead of just housing folks,” Hart explained.

Top law enforcement are opposed. The Florida Sheriffs Association held their own press conference in Tallahassee last week and put out a 20-page report.

It says 95% of inmates in state prison are repeat offenders and they're more likely to repeat within three years if they're let out early.

Since the 85% requirement went into effect in the mid-90s, crime has fallen by two-thirds.

"Overriding all these considerations though is the consideration for the victims of crime, and their right to have people who break into their home and harm them, appropriately punished," said Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri.

But backers argue that the bill blocks those likely to be violent from getting out earlier. Several Republicans are on board.

"What we now know is we can divert low-level drug offenders from state prison and it won't negatively affect public safety," said State Sen. Rob Bradley (R-Orange Park).

The bill passed through the Senate criminal justice committee unanimously.



It has not yet been scheduled for another vote.