Leaders vote to defund 'Creative Pinellas' arts agency ahead of final budget vote

Pinellas County commissioners are moving forward with a plan to defund Creative Pinellas despite an outpouring of support for the program.

The commission voted 5-2 on Thursday night to cut funding, clearing the way for a final vote later this month.

Local perspective:

Creative Pinellas has served as Pinellas County’s designated arts organization since 2011, partially using county funds to support public art projects, grants for local artists and arts tourism marketing in partnership with Visit St. Pete-Clearwater.

Funding from the county comes primarily from the county’s tourism bed tax ($861,000), the general fund ($156,000) and the transportation fund ($36,000).

PREVIOUS: 'Creative Pinellas' at risk as county considers cutting funding

Creative Pinellas CEO Margaret Murray says she was shocked to learn commissioners were suggesting defunding the county arts program. Supporters also spoke during Thursday night's commission meeting.

"Tourists don't just come to see the beach," one speaker told commissioners. "They come to experience an interesting and vibrant community."

Some commissioners, though, have questioned the value of the program, and whether it truly makes an impact.

"Quite honestly, I have struggled since I've become a commissioner to understand what they're really bringing to the table," District 2 Commissioner Brian Scott said.

What's next:

The commission's final budget vote is expected in two weeks. It's not clear whether any changes will be made prior to that meeting.

