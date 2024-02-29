Leap Day babies: Meet the bundles of joy born in the Bay Area on February 29, 2024

Several Bay Area families are leaping for joy on Thursday as they welcomed new babies on Leap Day 2024.

The Sarasota Memorial Health Care System says its labor and delivery teams were busy on Thursday as they brought seven ‘leaplings’ into the world.

The hospital says the chances of being born on Leap Day is 1 in 1,461.

READ: Oklahoma 100-year-old celebrates '25th’ birthday on Leap Day

While seven babies have already been born on Leap Day, hospital staff say another eight mothers were in labor on Thursday afternoon.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy: Sarasota Memorial Health Care System.

Seven babies were born on Leap Day 2016 and eight babies on Leap Day 2020 at the hospital's Sarasota campus.

The ‘leaplings’ were treated to special Leap Day-themed outfits courtesy of the health care system.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Yer Xiong and Kyle Lutz pose with their 'leapling' Liam. Image is courtesy of AdventHealth Tampa.

Up the road, at AdventHealth Tampa, ER staffers, Yer Xiong and Kyle Lutz welcomed little Liam to their family on Leap Day as did Jada and Jeff who brought their leapling, Jovi Mae into the world on Thursday.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter