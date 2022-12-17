Learn to make Kung Pao shrimp

Tempt your taste buds with Hales Blackbrick Kung Pao shrimp recipe.

Master Chef Richard Hales shares his instructional step-by-step recipe for the sweet and spicy dish.

RECIPE:

Ingredients:

1/2 lb shrimp

1 tsp chili oil

1 tsp minced ginger

1/4 cup roasted peanuts

1/4 cup sliced scallions

5 each lantern chili

2 TB black rice vinegar

1 tsp white sugar

1 tsp rattan oil

Potato starch

Preparations:

Butterfly cut raw shrimp and dredge in potato starch

Deep-fry shrimp in 375-degree vegetable oil and set aside in wok

Add chili oil and ginger and toss on partially cooked shrimp on medium heat

Add peanuts, scallions, and lantern chili and toss

Add sugar to black vinegar and mix

Add to shrimp mixture and toss on medium heat

Sprinkle rattan oil on top and serve

Chef Richard Hales' Kung Pao shrimp.

Blackbrick Hales is located at 4812 North Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa and is open Tuesday through Sunday.

LINK: Learn more about Hales Blackbrick and see more of its menu at http://halesblackbrick.com/tampa.