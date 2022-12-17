Learn to make Kung Pao shrimp
TAMPA, Fla. - Tempt your taste buds with Hales Blackbrick Kung Pao shrimp recipe.
Master Chef Richard Hales shares his instructional step-by-step recipe for the sweet and spicy dish.
RECIPE:
Ingredients:
- 1/2 lb shrimp
- 1 tsp chili oil
- 1 tsp minced ginger
- 1/4 cup roasted peanuts
- 1/4 cup sliced scallions
- 5 each lantern chili
- 2 TB black rice vinegar
- 1 tsp white sugar
- 1 tsp rattan oil
- Potato starch
Preparations:
- Butterfly cut raw shrimp and dredge in potato starch
- Deep-fry shrimp in 375-degree vegetable oil and set aside in wok
- Add chili oil and ginger and toss on partially cooked shrimp on medium heat
- Add peanuts, scallions, and lantern chili and toss
- Add sugar to black vinegar and mix
- Add to shrimp mixture and toss on medium heat
- Sprinkle rattan oil on top and serve
Chef Richard Hales' Kung Pao shrimp.
Blackbrick Hales is located at 4812 North Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa and is open Tuesday through Sunday.
LINK: Learn more about Hales Blackbrick and see more of its menu at http://halesblackbrick.com/tampa.