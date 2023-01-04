Legendary Lakeland High School football coach hangs up his hat after 52 years

After decades of success, Lakeland High School’s legendary head football coach Bill Castle is retiring.

He made the unexpected announcement after the Dreadnaughts won the state championship recently, beating Venice High School, 21-14.

"I am going to miss coaching, no doubt about it," he told FOX 13. "You do it as long as I have been doing it, it’s in your DNA."

Castle, 77, has been coaching at Lakeland High School for 52 years. During that time, he has brought home eight state championships, two national championships, and broken a record.

He just won his 473rd game, which makes him the winningest high school football coach in the state.

"I am going to miss the kids and all the things that go with it," he said.

Castle says with more free time, he is going to golf, work out, race his Jack Russell Terriers, and devote more time to his family.

"I am not getting any younger," he shared. "I’ve got a few more good years left, I hope, and there’s a lot of things to do with my wife.

She has been so supportive of me all the way through. Now it is time that I pay her a little attention and be a better husband."

Lakeland High School Athletic director Deron Collins says they have not decided who will replace Castle, and they may consider launching a national search.