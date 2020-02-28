Legislature may kill St. Pete's proposed fee meant to fund affordable housing

The city of St. Petersburg has proposed a plan to provide affordable housing for all but some state lawmakers are now saying not so fast.

To help build more affordable housing, the city wants to impose what’s called a “linkage fee” on new developments.

Mayor Rick Kriseman explained to FOX 13, unless developers are a non-profit or already building affordable units, the city wants to charge builders one dollar for every square foot of residential space, or 10 cents for commercial space.

The hope is to raise $2-million for affordable units every year.



The linkage fee is a critical component of Kriseman’s $60-million plan to provide affordable housing “for all” over the next 10 years.



“We want there to be a place for everyone here in our city,” Kriseman has said.



To the frustration of the mayor, the state legislature has proposed laws that will prevent cities like St. Pete from imposing a linkage fee. Some lawmakers are afraid this could drive business away from Florida.

The proposed legislation comes as state lawmakers have cut state funds for housing from city budgets.



“Clearly our legislature could care less about housing affordability,” Kriseman said.



Lawmakers who are trying to prevent cities from imposing "linkage fees" couldn’t be reached Friday.



Locally, St. Pete City Council still has to approve Kriseman’s plan, but it looks like they’ll have to first wait on Tallahassee.