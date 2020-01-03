Legoland offering free admission for Florida preschoolers in 2020

article

Children ages 3 and 4 can get free admission to Legoland all year long with the theme park's "Preschool Pass."

The pass gives unlimited admission throughout 2020 to both Legoland's theme park and water park.

Events such as Ninjago Days, PirateFest Weekends and annual events like Brick or Treat are included with the preschool pass, though parking is not included.

However, parents only have a limited window in which they can sign up for the pass. The Preschooler Pass is available for registration from Jan. 3 through Feb. 3 at the admission ticket window only.

Guests looking to get the pass must bring a copy of their child's birth certificate or travel passport in order to provide proof of age. Children ages 3 and 4 will qualify for the pass, while those 2 and under will continue to receive free admission, no pass necessary.

Those who already purchased an annual pass for a 3 or 4-year-old child can extend the validity of the pass by 12 months or transfer the pass to an immediate family member.

Busch Gardens, Adventure Island, SeaWorld and Aquatica are all offering similar deals for preschoolers.

