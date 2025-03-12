Leto High history teacher recognized as Hillsborough’s Excellence in Education Teacher of the Year

The Brief A Leto High School history teacher is being recognized as Hillsborough County's Excellence in Education Teacher of the Year. He's a graduate of the University of Florida with a law degree from Florida Coastal School of Law. He has more than 13 years of dedication to education under his belt, and he leveraged his deep knowledge and passion for history to help students excel.



Henry Bryson is Hillsborough County's Excellence in Education Teacher of the Year. He's a history teacher at Leto High School with more than 13 years of dedication to education.

"The environment of the class is one of kindness," said Bryson. "Hopefully a little fun. But they understand that they have to work, and the goal is I want them to work together instead of competing against each other."

Big picture view:

Bryson has not only guided his students to academic success, but he has also fostered a culture of excellence and collaboration among his colleagues.

"He's not just like every other teacher where, you know, you have class with him and, like, that's really it. Like, you really interact with him, and he really cares for you as a student," Maia Vasquez, a student, said.

The backstory:

Bryson is a graduate of the University of Florida with a law degree from Florida Coastal School of Law. He has leveraged his deep knowledge and passion for history to help students excel.

"I honestly started this as a temporary gig. I started it for a year. Figured I'd figure out what I was going to do next," said Bryson. "And then after that first year, I started here at Leto. I just fell in love with the school. Fell in love with the kids. And it's been 13 years. And I haven't looked back."

Dig deeper:

Under his leadership, Leto High School has achieved an impressive 100% pass rate in AICE Global Perspectives.

"I think it's just inspiring to see the obstacles, the work ethic and how they overcome these obstacles day in and day out that they're just inspiring, and it makes you, as an educator, want to be better and serve them in the way that they deserve to be served," Bryson added.

Beyond the classroom, Bryson has contributed to major educational resources, including AP World History textbooks and AP Daily content. As a district leader, he collaborates with educators to elevate the learning experience across Hillsborough County.

"At the end of the day, we're educators, and we're focused on having kids learn about the world, learn about themselves, and work hard," said Bryson. "And at Leto High School, we try to do that every day."

FOX 13 celebrates his unwavering commitment to his students and his well-deserved recognition as Teacher of the Year. Way to go, Mr. Bryson!

The Source: The information in this story was gathered through an interview with Leto High School teacher Henry Bryson as well as a student.

