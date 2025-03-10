Tampa elementary school secretary recognized for nearly 3 decades of remarkable relationships

The Brief The principal's secretary at Tampa Palms Elementary has been named the 2025 Excellence in Education Instructional Support Employee of the Year. Bonnie Walters is being recognized for her almost 30-years of dedication to the school's students and staff. Walters says interacting with the students has brought her joy, and she has no plans to leave soon.



A Tampa elementary school secretary is being recognized for her dedication to students, staff, and families as we celebrate educators all this week.

Bonnie Walters, the principal's secretary at Tampa Palms Elementary, has been named the 2025 Excellence in Education Instructional Support Employee of the Year.

Bonnie Walters walks through the hall of Tampa Palms Elementary School.

Her impact goes far beyond the front office. She is " What's Right With Tampa Bay ."

Dig deeper:

Bonnie Walters’s day starts early, at 5:30 a.m. to be exact. As the first to arrive at Tampa Palms Elementary, she ensures everything runs smoothly before students even walk through the doors.

READ: Keep Pinellas Beautiful to participate in 2025 Great American Cleanup in hopes of keeping beaches pristine

"I'm the first one to arrive at 5:30 in the morning," said Walters. "And the head custodian also arrives about that time."

But it’s not just her administrative work that sets her apart. Walters makes time for the students, listening to them read, celebrating their achievements, and forming lifelong connections.

"Those two, especially every single day, they come up to give me a hug every day," said Walters. "I've got my regulars, for sure, that come up to just show me what they've done for the day. So yeah, it's so great."

Bonnie Walters with two of her 'regular' students at Tampa Palms Elementary School.

What they're saying:

Her dedication doesn’t stop at the school doors. Walters attends student performances, Eagle Scout inductions, and even weddings, maintaining bonds long after they leave her office.

READ: High school choir set to perform on 'life-changing' international trip

"I do go to their performances and their Eagle Scout inductions. And I've gotten invited to a couple of weddings, and it's just great to develop the relationships with them," Walters explained.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Bonnie Walters with a student.

The backstory:

Walters first became involved at Tampa Palms 27 years ago as a homeroom mom when her children attended. She was so popular that the school offered her a job, and she’s been a fixture ever since.

"I try to go above and beyond at everything that I do and give it my all 100% every day," Walters stated.

Principal Angela Gluth says the honor is well-deserved.

Bonnie Walters sits at her desk at Tampa Palms Elementary School.

"She is just an amazing person. But she really is the glue for the school," said Gluth. "She's, as we call her, the heart of Tampa Palms," Gluth said.

READ: Bay Area nonprofit expands to help feed thousands of families

Walters has seen generations of families walk through the halls and says she wouldn’t want it any other way.

"I stayed because I found that working with the children every day and the parents and just the staff members just really brought me a lot of joy," Walters said.

What's next:

A well-earned honor for someone who gives so much.

Walters says she has no plans to slow down anytime soon, continuing to give her heart to Tampa Palms Elementary.

The Source: FOX 13's Bryan Gray collected the information in this story.

Watch FOX 13 News live:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: