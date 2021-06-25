Life or death? Closing arguments begin for sentencing phase in Ronnie Oneal trial

Ronnie Oneal could finally learn his fate as soon as Friday.

On Friday morning, closing arguments began for the penalty phase of the double-murder trial. Earlier this week, Oneal was convicted of murdering his girlfriend and their 9-year-old daughter – and attempting to kill his 8-year-old son in 2018.

The sentencing phase of the trial began Wednesday with the prosecution urging the jury to consider the violence and carnage he inflicted on his family. They told the jury that Oneal should pay with his life for the crimes he committed. That afternoon, the jury heard from the victim’s family. Prosecutors called several members of Kenyatta Barron’s family, including her mother Carrie Lloyd, who said her daughter was a beautiful person and wonderful mother.

"There has been a hole in my life since this happened," said Lloyd.

Oneal faces the death penalty, but his defense is hoping to get him life in prison. They spoke about the mental and physical abuse he suffered as a child. A psychologist testified that Oneal was diagnosed with PTSD and delusional disorder.

Oneal’s mother, who wanted to protect her identity, also told the jury about a random drive-by shooting that nearly took Oneal’s life just months before the murders.

In Florida, the jury must be unanimous to hand down a sentence.

