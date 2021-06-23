Expand / Collapse search

After conviction, Ronnie Oneal murder trial enters death penalty phase

Jury reads guilty verdicts in Ronnie Oneal murder trial

The trial was three years in the making, but after a few hours, a jury found Ronnie Oneal III guilty of the brutal murders of his 11-year-old daughter and mother of his two children in 2018. His son barely survived the attack and lived to testify against his father at the age of 11.

TAMPA, Fla. - Two days after jurors found him guilty of murdering his girlfriend and daughter, and nearly killing his son – who later testified against him – the same jury will determine whether Ronnie Oneal should be executed or face life in prison.

The deadly night took place in a Riverview neighborhood back in 2018. During the trial, which lasted a week, 32-year-old Oneal represented himself during the first phase, but he agreed Tuesday to have public defenders handle the punishment phase.

He was found guilty Monday on two counts of first-degree murder for the killings of his 9-year-old daughter, Ron'niveya -- who had cerebral palsy and couldn’t speak – and 33-year-old Kenyatta Barron, the mother of his children. 

In addition, Oneal was convicted of trying to murder his son, who was 8 years old at the time, by stabbing him. He was also convicted of arson for setting their Riverview home on fire. 

Ronnie Oneal: 'I did kill Kenyatta'

Double-murder defendant Ronnie Oneal, acting as his own attorney, spent much of his closing arguments shouting at prosecutors and the jury, much as he did during opening statements. This is how his closing arguments began.

In Florida, a jury must unanimously recommend the death penalty, or he will serve life in prison without parole. 

The hearing begins Wednesday morning.
 