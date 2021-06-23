After conviction, Ronnie Oneal murder trial enters death penalty phase

Two days after jurors found him guilty of murdering his girlfriend and daughter, and nearly killing his son – who later testified against him – the same jury will determine whether Ronnie Oneal should be executed or face life in prison.

The deadly night took place in a Riverview neighborhood back in 2018. During the trial, which lasted a week, 32-year-old Oneal represented himself during the first phase, but he agreed Tuesday to have public defenders handle the punishment phase.

He was found guilty Monday on two counts of first-degree murder for the killings of his 9-year-old daughter, Ron'niveya -- who had cerebral palsy and couldn’t speak – and 33-year-old Kenyatta Barron, the mother of his children.

In addition, Oneal was convicted of trying to murder his son, who was 8 years old at the time, by stabbing him. He was also convicted of arson for setting their Riverview home on fire.

PREVIOUS: Ronnie Oneal found guilty of 2018 double-murder of family; attempted murder of son

In Florida, a jury must unanimously recommend the death penalty, or he will serve life in prison without parole.

Advertisement

The hearing begins Wednesday morning.

