Lifeguards warn of rip currents heading into Labor Day weekend

Watch out for rip currents this long Labor Day weekend – that was the message from safety officials Tuesday.

"I don't think you can use enough caution," said Roy Routh, the lifeguard captain in Sarasota County.

This year, between January and June, his lifeguards have already performed 117 water rescues. The number-one rescue, he says, is due to rip currents.

"It is a channelized area of water that moves toward the Gulf of Mexico away from the shoreline," Routh explained.

Rip currents kill up to 100 people every year.

The water can move at speeds up to eight feet per second, faster than an Olympic swimmer.

You should swim parallel to the shore if you find yourself caught in one.

Beaches from Manatee to Pinellas counties had red flag hazard warnings up Tuesday.

"If you're struggling or having trouble, don’t be afraid to call for help," Routh added.