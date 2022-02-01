Liftoff! SpaceX successfully launches latest Starlink mission

After several delays, SpaceX saw a beautiful liftoff for its latest Starlink satellite mission on Thursday.

The Falcon 9 rocket launched at 1:13 p.m. on Feb. 3 from Launch Pad 39A from Kennedy Space Center carrying 49 Starlink satellites.

SpaceX was supposed to carry out the Starlink mission on Sunday, but because of four different launch delays of an Italian satellite, the company is moving it.

RELATED: SpaceX rocket expected to crash into the moon in a few weeks, experts say

The satellites help provide internet services and affordable internet across the world. So far the company has launched around 2,000 into space.

Thursday's launch was the 144th for a Falcon 9 rocket.

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines.