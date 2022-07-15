Lightning strikes home in Valrico, firefighters say

article

Hillsborough County firefighters said lightning sparked a house fire in Valrico.

The fire occurred around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Officials said a "first-party" caller reported one of the bedrooms was filling with smoke

Fire units responded to the home where they found heavy smoke inside the master bedroom, located on the second floor.

(Provided by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue)

According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, they found flames between the first and second floor and quickly extinguished the fire.

READ: ‘God set everything up to save me’: Child critically injured in lightning strike makes ‘miraculous’ recovery

There were no reported injuries.

Firefighters determined the cause of the fire was a lightning strike.