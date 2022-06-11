Car damaged by debris after lightning strikes Clearwater resort

article

The owner of a car parked next to a beachfront hotel in Clearwater has quite the story to tell their insurance company.

The car was damaged by debris from the roof of the Opal Sands resort Saturday morning after it was struck by lightning.

The lightning strike scattered debris into the parking lot below, hitting one vehicle.

The Clearwater Police Department has closed lot 32 next to the Opal Sands, while crews work to make sure there is no other loose debris.

Courtesy: Clearwater Police Department

The hotel operations were not impacted by the lightning strike and it remains open.

Police say there are no reported injuries.

Courtesy: Clearwater Police Department