Expand / Collapse search

Lightning strike terrifies homeowner, sets yard on fire

By
Published 
Sebring
FOX 13 News

Florida homeowner stunned by nearby lightning strike

Courtesy Rob Murphy

SEBRING, Fla. - Home surveillance video caught the moment lightning struck in a Sebring neighborhood over the weekend. 

One homeowner was outside when he felt momentarily blinded by a bright white flash.

The bolt hit about 75 feet from where he was standing, in the yard of his across-the-street neighbor. 

In the surveillance video, Rob Murphy pulls his hands to his chest at the moment of the strike. Behind him, the ground appears to explode upward.

PHOTOS: Lightning destroys toilet at Oklahoma apartment, fire department reports

A small fire ignited under the blast. 

No injuries were reported, but neighbors were shaken by the experience.