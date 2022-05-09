Lightning strike terrifies homeowner, sets yard on fire
SEBRING, Fla. - Home surveillance video caught the moment lightning struck in a Sebring neighborhood over the weekend.
One homeowner was outside when he felt momentarily blinded by a bright white flash.
The bolt hit about 75 feet from where he was standing, in the yard of his across-the-street neighbor.
In the surveillance video, Rob Murphy pulls his hands to his chest at the moment of the strike. Behind him, the ground appears to explode upward.
A small fire ignited under the blast.
No injuries were reported, but neighbors were shaken by the experience.
