Lightning strike terrifies homeowner, sets yard on fire

Home surveillance video caught the moment lightning struck in a Sebring neighborhood over the weekend.

One homeowner was outside when he felt momentarily blinded by a bright white flash.

The bolt hit about 75 feet from where he was standing, in the yard of his across-the-street neighbor.

In the surveillance video, Rob Murphy pulls his hands to his chest at the moment of the strike. Behind him, the ground appears to explode upward.

A small fire ignited under the blast.

No injuries were reported, but neighbors were shaken by the experience.