Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from SUN 9:06 AM EDT until MON 2:00 PM EDT, Citrus County
5
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Pasco County, Sarasota County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Rip Current Statement
until MON 8:00 AM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Coastal Flood Advisory
from SUN 6:35 PM EDT until TUE 4:00 PM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County

Lightning strikes Washington Monument in electric video

By David Matthews
Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
Weather
FOX 5 DC

Lightning strikes the Washington Monument

Video courtesy of Travis Nix on Twitter.

WASHINGTON - The National Mall was lit overnight.

Electrifying video on a visitor's phone captured the moment lightning struck the country's most recognizable obelisk: The Washington Monument.

The split-second light show capped a turbulent night of storms that flooded parts of the District and surrounding areas, including Alexandria.

There are more storms in the forecast Sunday night.

Jenn Delgado will keep you updated on FOX 5's newscasts tonight starting at 6 p.m.

Direct Lightning strikes like the one captured by Travis Nix are rare but it does happen. The Washington monument has two lightning rods installed on the columns to protect the building 

RELATED: Streets flood in northern Virginia following overnight storms


 