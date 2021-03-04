Lightning to welcome up to 3,800 fans at Amalie Arena games starting March 13

article

Bolts fans will soon be able to cheer on their team in person once more. The Tampa Bay Lightning announced they will welcome some fans back to Amalie Arena for home games beginning March 13.

The team, along with the Toronto Raptors, began allowing a limited number of family and friends to attend games in February as part of their plan to phase bringing people back into the building.

While Bolts fans can attend games starting with their game against the Nashville Predators on March 13, information regarding Raptors games will be released at a later date.

The Lightning have 18 remaining home games on the 2020-21 regular-season schedule, with the last home game scheduled for May 7 against the Dallas Stars.

Those in attendance at Amalie Arena will notice some changes, beginning with entering the building via mobile ticketing.

The Lightning said they have increased measures to promote physical distancing at entry points, concessions and restrooms. Retail stands and concessions will also be cashless and contactless.

Ultra-violet disinfectant lights have also been installed at various locations throughout the arena, including escalator handrails. The number of people allowed on elevators at one time will also be limited.

Masks will be required throughout the concourses and seating areas when not eating or drinking.

For more information, visit the Tampa Bay Lightning's website.