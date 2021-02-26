Listen to your voice on Mars without leaving Earth

Ever wonder what your voice would sound like on Mars? NASA is giving people a chance to hear what they would sound like on the red planet.

The Perseverance rover, which landed on Mars on Feb. 18, has two microphones to capture the sounds of the planet for the first time. On its website, NASA says that while the atmosphere of Mars is completely different than Earth, people would sound pretty much the same except that the sound may be quieter or more muffled. It may even take slightly longer to hear words after they are spoken. That’s because the atmosphere on Mars is 100 times less dense than on Earth, which means you need to be close to the source of the sound to hear it.

According to the website, the biggest change would be in high-pitched sounds, which are higher than most voices. It says whistles, bells, or bird songs would be almost inaudible on Mars due to the planet being made up of 96 percent carbon dioxide, which would absorb high-pitch sounds.

Listen to the sounds of Mars and hear what you would sound like by visiting NASA’s website here.