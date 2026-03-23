Lithia sports facility proposal sparks heated zoning battle between neighbors, supporters

The Brief A proposed private sports facility on Boyette Road is dividing a Lithia community. Both sides provided comment during a Zoning Hearing Master meeting Monday. County leaders will make a final decision May 12 after a recommendation from a hearing officer.



A growing dispute is unfolding in Lithia, where a proposed private youth sports complex is drawing strong reactions from both neighbors and supporters.

Dozens of residents packed a Hillsborough County zoning hearing, voicing concerns about traffic, noise and the future of their rural community, while others argued the facility would provide valuable opportunities for local youth.

The backstory:

The proposal centers around "The Yard," a planned private training facility by Almosta Farm Athletics on Boyette Road.

Plans for the 10-acre property include multiple outdoor practice fields and three indoor training facilities, one of which would span roughly 22,000 square feet.

To move forward, the property would need to be rezoned from agricultural—rural to commercial.

At a recent zoning hearing, both opponents and supporters filled the chambers, with about 60 members of the group "Preserve Rural Lithia" attending in coordinated opposition.

Neighbors who have lived in the area for decades say the development would disrupt their way of life.

Some raised concerns about worsening traffic, light pollution, and flooding. Others say issues are already happening.

One resident said they struggle to leave their driveway during peak traffic hours, while another claimed bright lights from the property shine into nearby homes at night.

There are also concerns that the facility has already been operating without proper approval. Hillsborough County code enforcement issued a violation in August, and the fire marshal opened a case after promotional materials advertised ongoing activities.

What they're saying:

Opponents argue that the project is incompatible with the area. Neighbor Lavonne Kendrick said, "They should have done it right in the first place, or it never would have been approved."

Supporters, including coaches and parents, say the facility would provide a safe, structured place for young athletes to train. "Having a facility like The Yard close to home would create a structured environment where young people can stay active," said Juan Manco, parent and supporter.

An attorney representing the project emphasized the facility would not operate like a public park, but instead host private, scheduled, supervised training sessions.

What's next:

The zoning hearing officer has two weeks to make a recommendation.

The proposal will then go before Hillsborough County commissioners, who are set to make a final decision on May 12.

Notably, both the county’s Planning Commission and Development Services have already recommended against approval.