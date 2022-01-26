'Little towns, big hearts': Polk community turns steer auction into fundraiser for family who lost son

Todd Donley was a senior at Haines City High School.

Loved ones said he was a great kid who got straight As. He played baseball and football. Todd had dreams of heading to the University of Mississippi and maybe even walking on to the baseball team.

On Jan. 6, the 17-year-old was killed in a car wreck. According to Florida troopers, a driver traveling in the opposite direction crossed the median and collided nearly head-on with Todd’s vehicle.

His family was in the car behind him, following him.

For five years, Todd and his little brother, Landon, raised steers together for the Polk County Youth Fair.

"I always normally had the bigger steer and his were a little bit more crazy," Landon told FOX 13, "but other than that we were always competitive towards each other."

He said it was important for him to continue the tradition, no matter how emotional he may be.

"I think I can get through it," Landon said.

Cary Lightsey, owner of Lightsey Cattle Company, said that as soon as he heard the Donleys’ story, he wanted to make sure Todd’s steer brought top dollar.

"It wasn’t hard to do," he explained. "That day, I was on a horse, working cattle. The first six people I called -- the first one, Kelly Buick, gave us $10,000 immediately. Each person I called was giving $3 a pound. I’m still getting calls from other mothers that just feel sorrow for that family, that’s giving a dollar a pound. So we’re up to about $25 a pound."

The steer weighs 1,146 pounds.

"It’s going to help the family," Lightsey said. "Polk County is a big community. It has a lot of little towns. They’re all ag-towns. All the people have got big hearts and they want to help. Not one person I called didn’t offer to help this family."