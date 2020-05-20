Max the llama lives in Llandissilio, a village in Pembrokeshire, Wales and he has been delivering groceries to older locals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: Rabbits are facing their own deadly virus outbreak which threatens to decimate the population

Max is one of the many llamas that live at Pembrokeshire Llamas, a llama re-homing service. Not only does the organization give llamas new homes, it serves as a sanctuary and also allows visitors to stay for a llama-centric getaway.

Matt Yorke, Max’s owner, set up Pembrokeshire Llamas in 2015 with his fiance, Alex. And it was his bright idea to get Max to deliver groceries and other essentials to the older residents in and around Llandissilio.

RELATED: Squirrel captured on video ‘working from home’ on tiny laptop in miniature office

“Some roads in the valley can be difficult to reach by vehicle, so llama delivery makes an excellent eco-friendly alternative,” according to Yorke.

Max is used to accompanying hikers on treks, so the delivery work has been keeping him fit and occupied, Yorke said.

Advertisement

Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness, according to The Centers for Disease Control.

RELATED: L.A. County launches free grocery delivery service for elderly, people with disabilities

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused “untold fear and suffering” for older people around the world who have been dying at a higher rate, and especially for those over age 80, whose fatality rate is five times the global average, according to the United Nations.