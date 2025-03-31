Local axe throwers head to world championships 

Leo Brnada was just looking for a new date night idea for his wife and friends when he discovered Pee-Pa's Hatchet Barn in Pinellas Park.

"It sounds interesting," Leo remembers thinking.



"I didn't believe it. I called up the place and was like 'I get to throw axes and drink beer at the same time?'"



That one question has now transformed into a passion for Brnada.



Now, he and several others meet, sometimes, several times a week at their hatchet barn to throw back a couple of brews, but also throw hatchets, axes and knives.



"You're just trying to get a blade into a red dot or a blue dot. A blue dot is a kill shot," explains Pee-Pa's throwing coach Dan Steel.



What started as a fun activity for most of the group has now grown into something deeper.



"It's been really fun," said Jonathan Beard.



"It's almost like we've all become family. We all look out for each other."



Now this family is getting ready to travel to Wisconsin where they'll put their medal to the test, pun intended, at the World Axe and Knife Throwing Championships.



"Everyone from the country is coming to one place, all the best throwers. It's a good meeting place for everybody," said Steel.

Though many of the nine throwers representing Pee-Pa's only picked up the sport within the past few years, they still have dreams of returning to their barn as world champs.

"About a month and a half ago, I went to the nationals in Arizona and took second," Brnada said.



"I lost to the guy that already is a big axe world champion. So, I told him 'You got this one. I'll see you in April."



While the stakes are now raised, it doesn't mean a glass can't be, win lose or draw.

