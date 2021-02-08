Local chef inspiring kids to love cooking through Valentine’s-themed class

A Bay Area chef is inspiring kids to make tasty culinary creations ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Chef Simone Joseph, the culinary director at The Prep of South Tampa, is hosting a cooking class for kids between the ages of 8 and 15 on Friday, February 12.

Chef Simone, who’s cooked for the likes of President Obama, Elton John and George Clooney, says the goal is to give parents the night off while inviting kids to play and learn how to cook a delicious holiday-themed meal.

Kids learn to cook in time for Valentine's Day dinner

Junior chefs will also learn how to chop, mix, measure and muddle along with knife skills, kitchen safety and food prep.

On the menu for the event are pizza roses, bruschetta bites and Valentine’s cookies.

For more information, visit their website.