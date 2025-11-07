Local food bank serving 32% more people since government shutdown

The Brief Friday, people lined up outside Good Neighbors’ food giveaway before it opened. They usually serve tens of thousands of people each month.



Several non-profits and food banks are stepping up to help people affected by the government shutdown. One of them, Good Neighbors, said it has seen a 32% increase in the number of people it’s helping just over the past few weeks.

"We're seeing a large increase," Heather Brooke, the president of Good Neighbors, said. "Some of the folks that have never had to utilize a service like this, we are welcoming them in, telling them that there's no shame in coming to receive help. Everybody and anybody can come in. We have no ID, no paperwork required. Just come in, fill a bag with food."

READ: New legislation aims to protect domestic violence victims and target serial abusers

Dig deeper:

Brooke said they usually serve tens of thousands of people each month across Pinellas County with the help of about 80 community partners that give away the food Good Neighbors provides. That number has jumped, though, since the government shutdown.

"We're seeing everyone, kids, families, seniors especially, they've lost their SNAP benefits and that small amount that they would get really probably was their food budget for the entire month. We just want people to support each other, try to look for nonprofits like food banks and places like that to reach out to," Brooke said.

What they're saying:

The non-profit delivers food to people who can’t make it to their food pantry. Once a week they also have a food giveaway with fresh groceries while supplies last. Friday, people lined up before the doors opened. Brooke said they served more than 100 families. One of those families included Shemeica’s.

MORE: Clearwater leaders say city has ‘urban renaissance’ feel with downtown construction projects starting

The mother of five said it’s the first time she has been to Good Neighbors. As a federal worker, though, she said she had no choice.

"It's a little uncomfortable, but we got to do, especially if we have little children, we want to make sure that they don't go to sleep hungry," she said. "So, we're very thankful for this."

"It's really great. I have five children, so it's just a desperate need right now," she said. "We were just calling around local churches in the neighborhood because we need, of course, we need a food group because of everything that's going on."

Chris Beltz and his wife are also federal workers without a paycheck.

READ: Kapok Tree Inn: Clearwater's Palace of Grandeur

"I had all this time off, and I've been known to make some barbecue and I thought, ‘ok well, I'll make as many pulled pork sandwiches as we can and made some chicken sandwiches as well.’ My wife's a really good baker, so she made some great chocolate chip cookies, and we brought them here [Good Neighbors] the other day," he said.

"I don't think I don't know if the public understands how hard it is on federal employees, and we're the lucky ones that we're doing okay. We're doing fine. We're getting by with it right now, and so I thought that the best thing I could do for my family is to teach my son how to help out. My wife stresses that all the time. So, we had our son bag up the cookies the other day with his gloves on before school," Beltz said.

"I don't think people understand how badly people need help right now in this country. So, if you can do anything, please do it," he said.

Why you should care:

State Representative Michele Rayner (D), District 62, who represents the Tampa Bay area, said the government shutdown thrust the issue of food insecurity into the spotlight.

"I think the issue of food insecurity has always been there," Rep. Rayner said. "It just hasn't been, for lack of a better term, just given the appropriate attention that it deserves."

MORE: Neurologists treating MS see increase in patient demand, shortage of specialists

She filed a bill that would streamline zoning regulations and bring small grocery stores and fresh food into food deserts. The bill failed to advance during the last two legislative sessions. She believes now is the time.

"I think that what we're seeing in the federal government and what we've seen here in Florida, this is the right time for this bill and this legislation to be passed," Rep. Rayner said.

What you can do:

Good Neighbors is open seven days a week, and is located at 1676 South Belcher Road in Clearwater behind St. John’s Episcopal Church. Brooke said they’re in need of donations and volunteers. You visit their website for more information on how to help.