The Brief Sen. Lindsey Graham died late Saturday evening after a "brief illness." Grey Bull Rescue CEO Bryan Stern said he worked with Graham on a rescue mission last year. Stern wants people to consider efforts towards bipartisanship in the wake of Graham's death.



Grey Bull Rescue CEO Bryan Stern said he was introduced to Sen. Lindsey Graham last year when their work intersected in July.

"Senator Graham, he took the national security of the United States of America and the safety of American people personally," Stern said.

Efforts to reach across the aisle

What we know:

Stern said leaders on both sides of the aisle could learn from Graham.

"It'd be really cool to see the next generation of Senators and Congressmen coming up looking at Senator Graham as a role model," Stern said. "That doesn't mean agreeing with what he had to say. How he did it is what should be respected."

Mission in Syria

The backstory:

The rescue organization intersected with Graham last July when a South Carolina family became trapped while visiting relatives in Syria. After traditional government channels failed to secure their release, Graham endorsed Grey Bull Rescue to step in and save his constituents.

"Senator Graham kind of gave us his endorsement, if you will," Stern said. "He was kind of like, do whatever it is you need to do for my constituents."

Sen. Lindsey Graham addresses attendees from a flower-lined podium during a meeting at the Rotary Club of Westlake.

"We did the mission successfully," Stern said. "Very dangerous, very scary. We're about 300 miles behind enemy lines surrounded by some pretty savory people who were shooting people in the streets."

Serving all constituents

What they're saying:

Stern said Graham cared about his constituents, no matter who they were.

"The area where the family was from was a Democrat district, and he had made a joke," Stern said. "He goes, well, Brian, you know, I mean, these people ain't voting for me anyway, but you know what? They're still my people."

Stern said he and Graham did not always see eye to eye.

"There are policies that he subscribed to that I fundamentally disagree with, and there are the things that he's subscribed to that I very much am in favor of," Stern said.

Sen. Lindsey Graham smiles and gestures alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an official diplomatic visit.

Stern believes that is important in politics and life.

"But at the end of day, I respect someone who, I respect an elected official who serves the people, in particular, his constituency," Stern said. "That kind of leader will be missed."

Remaining questions

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the specific nature of the brief illness that led to Graham's death. Funeral arrangements and public memorial details have not been announced.