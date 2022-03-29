Local Ukrainians react to peace talks with Russia

When Yuliya Bryant of Brandon sees apartment buildings knocked over in Kyiv, she knows her brother's is one of them.

But at least he's still alive.

"He was not at home [when the bombing happened]," she said. "He was going and helping people, whatever he could do, because that is who he is."

He's one of the Ukrainians still defending their country after millions have fled, thousands have died, and others have lost everything.

"I am very proud of [our] people," said Bryant. "I am hopeful we are not going to lose more people."

The door to that is now open as the two countries continue dialogue and as Russia - despite US doubts - pledged to reduce its presence in Kyiv.

The Ukrainian mother of Clearwater's Roman Voloshyn has been watching cruise missiles go overhead as warplanes battle in the distance of her rural home.

"It is a constant stress. It is a constant worry. It never stops," he said.

He argues Ukrainians are slowly but surely showing the Russians this isn't worth it.

"You can't take the courage away from people who are defending their own land," said Voloshyn. "They are defending freedom and their own future. Freedom of choice, freedom of speech, the freedom of everything."

Yuliya said the only thing keeping her going is messages on social media from family members who have thus far survived.

How long they'll have luck for depends on how long Putin presses, and how hard.

"It is hard to believe war is happening between two countries that have been having each other's back," said Bryant. "They say one thing, they will do a different thing. I am cautious. Am I happy that there are talks going on? I can not say happy is the right word right now. But something definitely needs to be done because war must stop."

