Palmetto woman's life changed thanks to her guide dog

Getting outdoors and staying active are essential parts of Katie McCoy's life, but she was born with retinitis pigmentosa, a genetic eye disorder that limited her ability to do what she wanted.

"For most of my life, I didn't want to stick out; I didn't want anyone to know I had a visual impairment," admitted McCoy, "I don't have any peripheral vision. I can't see in the dark or dim lighting. I struggle with depth perception and light change."

Those limitations began to hamper her active adult lifestyle, so McCoy decided to make a change.

That change came with a forever commitment from Bristol.

Bristol is from Southeastern Guide Dogs and is not just a companion and guide for McCoy. Bristol represents freedom and independence.

"I was 24 when I got Bristol, and I would never go back," exclaimed McCoy, "With Bristol, I have a lot more confidence than I had before."

McCoy's world was transformed.

Katie and McCoy enjoying a hike

"When I would go out before, I would feel like I had to have somebody with me, and it really takes away your independence," she recalled, "There were just things I wouldn't do."

But now, not only does she have more opportunities to do things, it's like she has that one friend who will do anything with her.

"We do a lot of hiking," she said, "Last May, we went on a trip to National Parks. We were able to do those harder hikes. With Bristol, I get to do all these things. There's just a comfort level."

Bristol came from Southeastern Guide Dogs in Palmetto. She was raised with the training and focus on being a forever companion to someone like McCoy.

Katie and McCoy enjoying an afternoon by the pool

When the two met in 2015 for the 1st time, the world changed for both of them for the better.

"If you're looking to get a guide dog, it is so life-changing," stated McCoy.

To learn more about Southeastern Guide Dogs and their programs click here.


