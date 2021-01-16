Loews cancels event for Sen. Josh Hawley at Universal Orlando’s Portofino Bay hotel

Loews Hotels has canceled a fundraiser that was planned for U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley at its Portofino Bay Hotel at Universal Orlando.

The event was scheduled for February 12th through 15th.

The Republican senator from Missouri had spearheaded the objections to President-elect Biden’s win in Congress earlier this month.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Hawley was shown in a photo "raising his fist in solidarity with pro-Trump protesters on Capitol Hill prior to the violent assault on the Capitol building."

"We are horrified and opposed to the events at the Capitol and all who supported and incited the actions," Loews said in a statement. "In light of those events and for the safety of our guests and team members, we have informed the host of the Feb. fundraiser that it will no longer be held at Loews Hotels."

The event was supposed to raise funds for Fighting For Missouri, a Hawley-affiliated political committee.

