Loggerhead turtle returned home after rehab at Mote Marine Laboratory

Loaded onto a cart, a loggerhead turtle named Clarice began the journey home on Monday.

"It is always really exciting when we get outpatients out, that’s obviously the end goal for them to feel better and get released so these are definitely the best days in the hospital," said Ashlan Riley, a Mote Marine Laboratory Animal Care Technician.

Clarice is an adult loggerhead. She was found three miles off the coast from the Venice fishing pier last Halloween. She was adrift, sick and weighed down by an abundance of epibiota, a type of organism that lives on top of another organism.

"She came in super skinny, what we kind of call a lethargic loggerhead, she had a lot of things going on with her blood work," said Riley.

Mote’s Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Hospital nursed her back to health.

"Since she’s been with us, she’s gained over 25 pounds. You can see when she went out she’s a little bit feisty," said Gretchen Lovewell, Mote Marine Laboratory’s Stranding Investigations Program Manager.

After more than 130 days in rehab, it was time for Clarice to head back to the Gulf.

"We put flipper tags and a microchipped tag, just like you would use with your pets just in case she does show up," said Lovewell.

A crowd gathered to watch as Clarice made it back to the water.

"It was a little touching to see that people cared so much to get him back in the water," said Barbara Lindeler, who watched from the beach.

Mote Marine Laboratory asks boaters to give turtles their respect in the water.

"We are getting close to nesting season, so it’ll be time to keep the beach dark and quiet. We will have more turtles at the surface, so when people are out on the boats we want to make sure they are keeping aware of those animals. We just ask people to go slow when they can as safely as possible, wear polarized glasses so you have a better chance of seeing those turtles and if you see something be sure to give us a call," said Lovewell.

Within Sarasota or Manatee County waters, if you see a stranded or dead sea turtle, dolphin or whale, please call Mote's Stranding Investigations Program, a 24-hour response service, at (888) 345-2335.

If you see a stranded or dead manatee anywhere in state waters or a stranded or dead sea turtle, dolphin or whale outside of Sarasota or Manatee counties, please call the FWC Wildlife Alert hotline at (888) 404-FWCC (3922).

