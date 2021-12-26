Long lines at Hillsborough County’s only COVID-19 testing site

A line of people wrapped around the West Tampa Community Resource Center on North Rome Avenue Sunday as COVID-19 testing demand skyrockets.

It is currently the only county-run COVID-19 test site and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but will be closed on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Places like CVS and Walgreens have COVID-19 tests, but because of the high demand, few appointments are available in our region right now.

"What concerns me is the availability of the test, to purchase it or being able to have a test done, at the CVS or Walgreens or anywhere that does it," said Charlie Gammage, who drove with his family from Wesley Chapel to get the test. "I’d drive 100 miles to make sure my family is safe, that’s it, we want to be safe."

Despite the long lines, people getting tested Sunday said it moved pretty quickly.

"We thought it was going to be long because the line was long, but it moved pretty quickly, about 20 minutes, my girlfriend says about 10 minutes," said John Tyler.

While in line, there are signs with a QR code you’re supposed to scan on your phone to register for the test.

The county health department says people must bring a photo ID and an insurance card if they have one.

For more information on the test site, visit this website.