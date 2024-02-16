Longboat Key to get its own public library: 'It's been long overdue'

A new library will soon make its way to the Town of Longboat Key.

"It’s been long overdue. It’ll have longer hours. It’ll be accessible to everybody. It’ll provide services that we haven’t been able to provide," said Barbara Torrence, a volunteer at a small private library in the area.

Torrence said their small library has been funded by book sales and memberships, and it’s been open for about 50 years and run completely by volunteers.

"Our space is so limited, we have to hold a lot of our things outside, which is weather-dependent. We just can’t offer what a full service library can offer," said Mary Baker, the president of the current library.

Plans are forming to build a new 8,000 square foot public library at the Longboat Key Town Center.

"Everybody deserves to have library services and again, library services have changed over time. It’s not just a place to get a book," said Baker.

Public computers, free WiFi, more technology and the possibility of a two-story library with a rooftop area are being drawn up.

"Libraries are really community hubs, and we find people use the library as a gathering space, our facilities and our spaces are valued to meet your neighbors," said Renee Di Pilato, the director of libraries and historical resources with Sarasota County.

After discussions, Sarasota County agreed to build the library and staff it. In 2022, the Sarasota County Commissioners allocated $1 million toward development costs.

"Really, Longboat Key is the only municipality in Sarasota County that does not have a public library branch," said Di Pilato.

The library will bring a much-needed meeting and gathering space to the island town.

"That’s what we want the town center to be. It’ll be a really nice compliment to the new pavilion and to just the park setting itself. It fits perfectly with the vision that we have," said town manager Howard Tipton.

If all goes well, the new library could open by late 2026, giving Longboat Key residents more amenities for the future.

"We are creating spaces that have never really been on the island before for our citizens, so it’s a great time," said Tipton.

A public meeting will be held on March 18 at 1:30 p.m. at Longboat Key Town Hall. Sarasota County is looking for feedback from residents on what they’d like to see go into the plans.