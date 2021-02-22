'Lost phone' notes are scam, police warn

article

Police say some local scammers are leaving threatening notes to get inside people's homes.

Pinellas Park police say notes like the one shown here are popping up on people's doorsteps. Whoever is leaving them claims their stolen or missing device is in your home, and if you don't call them to meet up, they'll call police.

Officials say this is just an attempt to get you to invite the scammer inside your home.

They say if you receive a note, text, or phone call like this, you should report it to police.

