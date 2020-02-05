Loved ones plead for hit-and-run driver who killed 3 to come forward

The hunt is on for two men who ran from a crash that killed three members of one family.

Bruce and Lisa Johnson, and their 18-year-old son, Glen, were killed around 11:30 Saturday night when they were hit at US 19 and Tampa Road in Palm Harbor.

They were going north on US 19 when they made a U-turn to head south. That's when they were hit by a car running a red light.

Video released by FHP shows the moments right after the deadly impact. The suspect's car, a black Buick Lacross, enters the frame first.

None in the car hit by the Lacross were wearing seatbelts, and all died at the scene.

The family of the victims released a statement saying: "We want to thank the strangers who showed empathy to our family on the scene while our loved ones took their last breaths. While the Johnsons led a simple life, they were rich with the love they had for each other, and were inseparable."

FHP says two occupants of the black Buick ran away, leaving the car behind. That car is full of evidence, which troopers are now sifting through. They also know who it is registered to and are following up on those leads.

FHP says the key will be establishing who was driving.

The penalty for leaving a deadly crash is 30 years behind bars.

"We pray for answers regarding this senseless hit-and-run. Fleeing the scene shows no compassion or respect for human life," the family said in its statement. "The only comfort we have is knowing that they left this earth together as a family, albeit leaving behind two daughters, a young grandson and many supportive family members... In order for our family to begin the healing process, we need closure."

Anyone with information who did this is asked to call FHP or Crimestoppers.

There will be a celebration of their lives on Thursday, February 27 at 11 a.m. at Bay Pines National Cemetery, 10000 Bay Pines Blvd., St. Petersburg, FL 33708.