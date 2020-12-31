Expand / Collapse search

Lucky New Year's Day recipe: Pork with kale chimichurri and black-eyed peas

By FOX 13 News staff
Enjoy this lucky New Year's Day meal from Chef Anthony Logerfo of the Publix Aprons Cooking School.

Pork with Kale Chimichurri and Black-Eyed Peas

Total Time - 35 minutes (Makes 2 servings)

Ingredients:

  • 1/4 cup pickled jalapeño slices
  • 4 cloves garlic
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh kale (or collards)
  • 5 tablespoons lemon vinaigrette, divided
  • 1 teaspoon Sazon (or complete) seasoning, divided
  • 2 boneless pork loin chops (about 1 lb)
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 cup tri-pepper mix (fresh diced red, yellow, and green bell peppers)
  • 1 (15-oz) can seasoned black-eyed peas, undrained

Steps:

  1. Coarsely chop jalapeños and garlic. Place in food processor bowl: kale, 3 tablespoons vinaigrette, 1/2 teaspoon seasoning, and one-half each jalapeño and garlic. Pulse until finely chopped and combined; set chimichurri aside. 
  2. Preheat large sauté pan on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Season pork with remaining 1/2 teaspoon seasoning (wash hands). Place oil in pan and add pork; cook 3–4 minutes on each side until pork is browned and 145°F. Remove pork from pan.
  3. Stir into pan: tri-pepper mix, black-eyed peas, remaining one-half jalapeños and garlic, and remaining 2 tablespoons vinaigrette.

Cook 3–5 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until sauce has thickened and mixture is hot. Serve pork with bean mixture, topped with chimichurri. 

Amount per 1/2 recipe serving: Calories 760, Total Fat 37g, Sat Fat 7g, Trans Fat 0g, Chol 130mg, Sodium 1680mg, Carb 52g, Fiber10g, Total Sugars 5g; (Incl. 2g Added Sugars), Protein 55g, Vit D 6%; Calc 6%, Iron 20%, Potas 15%