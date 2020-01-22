Lucky’s Markets are shutting down, offering ‘significant’ discounts in St. Pete, Sarasota stores

article

Lucky’s Market is pulling out of Florida with every location, except one, will be closing.

The only store that will remain in the Sunshine State will be in Melbourne. The decision comes after the grocery giant, Kroger, divested the chain more than a month ago.

According to its investment report, Kroger wasn’t seeing the kind of return it hoped for.

There are currently two stores in the Tampa Bay area: one in St. Petersburg and one in Sarasota. Both stores announced on their individual Facebook pages that they will start offering “significant discounts on all products in the store.”

The statement read in part:

We want to thank you for shopping with us. We’ve made some amazing friendships and together have supported some incredible community organizations.

Both will officially close by February 12.

Addresses:

Lucky’s Market in St. Pete

6765 22nd Avenue N

Saint Petersburg, Florida 33710

Lucky’s Market in Sarasota

3501 South Tamiami Trail

Sarasota, Florida 34239

